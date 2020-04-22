Rose McGowan announces details of debut album ‘Planet 9’

Actor and activist Rose McGowan has announced her debut album as a recording artist, to be titled ‘Planet 9’.

The album will appear on all streaming services this Friday (April 24), with 20% of all profits going to COVID-19 relief.

The first song from the album, the 10-minute piano and synth epic ‘Green Gold’ is available now on Bandcamp, where McGowan has requested fans buy the work.

<a href="http://rosemcgowan.bandcamp.com/album/planet-9">Planet 9 by Rose McGowan</a>

In a statement about the new record, McGowan said: “Being an actress was my day job, but behind the scenes I was honing my skills as a multi-media artist, writer and thought leader,” before explaining that while writing her 2018 book Brave, partly about her sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, she “needed to create art that would be soothing.”

“When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet. As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble.

“Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet they named Planet 9 – It’s the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s! They found my Planet 9!”

The album was recorded in Paris, Biarritz, El Paso, and Los Angeles, and features DJ Falcon French duo Punishment, and Tv On The Radio‘s Dave Sitek.

She concluded: “I am not trying to be a pop star, I will not be performing this album. By using my knowledge of cinema sound design, I carefully created the sounds and words for a better place, an unknown world in our own mind that we can all travel to. Planet 9 is an artistic endeavor that I hope will help others meditate in a unique way.”