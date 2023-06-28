Roseanne Barr: “When is Lizzo going to thank me for paving the way for her?”

Roseanne Barr has said that Lizzo should “thank” her for “paving the way” for her in a recent Instagram post.

The stand-up comedian is known for her controversial remarks, which resulted in her eponymous sitcom Roseanne being cancelled in 2018.

On Monday (June 26), Barr shared a throwback photo of herself on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1994 – posing on a chair in lacy black lingerie and heels, in an image shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Advertisement

In the caption, the 70-year-old voiced her thought on curvy body type representation in Hollywood, saying: “When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way? An homage to Botero.”

Lizzo hasn’t responded to the comment, however the ‘Special’ singer has often spoken out for for body confidence and self-love. Being comfortable as a plus-sized woman, many of her TikTok posts have spoken of her “not trying to escape fatness”.

In 2020, Lizzo spoke about embracing her own body and how it has become the focus of a lot of the attention on her. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Barr represented plus-size body types in the media well before Lizzo’s rise to fame, however, she spoke more about her weight loss rather than body positivity – including her 1998 gastric bypass surgery and a subsequent tummy tuck.

Advertisement

In 2018, the disgraced star was sacked from ABC’s sitcom Roseanne after she likened former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a “Planet of the Apes” actor.

In a teary-eyed interview, Barr described herself as a called herself a “hate magnet” following the backlash from the comments.

The following year, after using a homophobic slur, the Salt Lake City star revealed she “puts the Q in LGBTQ.” Last week, she told Theo Von on This Past Weekend podcast that she believed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” which has sparked up more controversy around Barr’s name.

This weekend saw Lizzo perform on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury, where she delivered a cover of ‘Yellow’ by festival regulars Coldplay.