Rosie O’Donnell shares update on Madonna’s health

Rosie O’Donnell has shared an update on her longtime friend Madonna after the Queen of Pop was hospitalised due to a bacterial infection.

Last week, the pop icon was hospitalised after she was found to have a serious bacterial infection – leading to all of her upcoming ‘Celebration’ world tour dates to be cancelled. Madonna’s manager Guy Osears wrote in a statement that, despite staying several days in the ICU: “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Later, TV multi-hyphenate Rosie O’Donnell shared an image of herself and Madonna whilst on the set of her titular show in the ’90s. She captioned the photo, announcing that “She is feeling good”, “she” being the Grammy Award winner.

Advertisement

On Sunday (July 2), O’Donnell shared another throwback photo of the duo, this time from when the two starred in the 1992 classic comedy A League of Their Own. “Remember when? #league #mo,” O’Donnell captioned the post. She also replied to some fans who were looking for an update on the singer’s health, saying: “She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.”

Madonna’s family said that they were were “preparing for the worst” after the ‘Holiday’ singer was admitted to hospital.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” said a relative. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday… Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Due to her health scare, Madonna’s upcoming ‘Celebration’ world tour was postponed. In the same statement, her manager Osears said: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Advertisement

The tour was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her eponymous 1983 debut album. Originally, Madonna was due to start her highly-anticipated tour this month in Vancouver, British Columbia and tour around the world, ending in Amsterdam on December 1. New dates for the tour haven’t been announced yet.

Last Thursday (June 29), Madonna was discharged from hospital and is reported to be recovering at home.

Before her hospitalisation, Madonna joined forces with Sam Smith on the track ‘Vulgar’. She was also rumoured to potentially collaborate with fellow pop star, Kylie Minogue.

“I would love to [collaborate],” said Minogue at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, is also strongly rumoured to be one of the female headliners booked to headline Glastonbury 2024. Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed that she has confirmed one female headliner and is “close” to confirming another, and that neither act have ever played Worthy Farm before.