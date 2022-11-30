Roskilde 2023: Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and more to headline

Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens.

The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 next year. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Today (November 30), organisers have confirmed that Blur will headline Roskilde 20 years after the band’s last appearance at the festival.

Queens Of The Stone Age will also top the bill in ’23, and are set to bring material from their upcoming new album.

Christine And The Queens, meanwhile, will deliver an “immaculately choreographed” headline show under his new new ‘Redcar’ alias. Additionally, Burna Boy is lined up for the remaining top slot.

Other artists on the line-up so far include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.

According to organisers, over 150 acts are yet to be added to the bill in the coming months. Check out the official line-up poster above.

Blur will reunite next summer for a pair of huge concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. The Britpop icons will also play at the Beauregard Festival in France, Dublin’s Malahide Castle, the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.

The first Wembley date is now sold out – you can find any remaining tickets for the second show here.

Earlier this month, frontman Damon Albarn talked about living up to fans’ expectations of the highly-anticipated gigs.