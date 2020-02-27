Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes and Haim have all been confirmed for Roskilde Festival 2020.

The Danish festival, which is staging its 50th edition in 2020, will run this summer from June 27 – July 4, with the four main days of music falling between July 1-4.

The full line-up for Roskilde 2020 has been announced today (February 27), with Lamar and The Strokes joining previously confirmed headliners Taylor Swift and Tyler, the Creator in topping the bill.

The likes of Charli XCX, The Roots, DaBaby, Dave, Ride, Brittany Howard, Bicep, Big Thief, Tinariwen, Perfume Genius and Waxahatchee have also been added to the line-up.

You can see the complete line-up poster for Roskilde Festival 2020 below.

“With this year’s line-up, we do what we’ve always done: look ahead,” Roskilde Festival’s head of programme, Anders Wahrén, said. “It has been important to us that festival no. 50 points to the future, and that is why 2020 will feature the lowest average age ever among the headliners.

“You don’t have to have 20 years of experience to perform on the main stage. That era is over.”

Tickets for Roskilde Festival 2020 are on sale now, and you can find them and more information about this summer’s festival here.

Kendrick Lamar and The Strokes are among the rumoured artists who may be in line to play at Glastonbury Festival this year. The event will be held from June 24-28, the week before Roskilde.