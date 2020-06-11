Roskilde Festival 2020 organisers urge fans to host their own festival at home for charity

Organisers of Roskilde Festival 2020 have urged fans who were going to attend this year’s cancelled event to host their own festival at home instead, for charity.

Read more: How Roskilde Festival might save the planet using moth larvae mayo and cricket lemonade

The 50th edition of the Danish festival was due to take place this summer from June 27–July 4, with the four main days of music falling between July 1 and July 4. However, it was cancelled in April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes were all set to headline on the impressive bill.

Advertisement

Now, organisers are inviting participants all around the world to take part in a ‘do it yourself’ event on what would have been the final day of Roskilde Festival 2020.

On Saturday 4th July, the Danish non-profit event is encouraging participants to create their own festival at home. Just like the main festival, tickets and merchandise will be available for ‘Roskilde Festival – do it yourself’.

A press release stated: “Participants can pitch a tent in their living room, play beer bowling in the backyard, create the perfect playlist, be inspired or provoked by art – and share it all with the other participants online. Just like we all share experiences at the festival every year.”

Profits from the event will be given in full to initiatives that give young people a voice and strengthen young people’s communities.

Roskilde Festival is organised by Roskilde Festival Charity Society and is created every year by 30,000 volunteers. All profits from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work for the benefit of children and young people in particular. Since the beginning of the 70s, Roskilde Festival has donated over EUR 55 million.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, we cannot meet up at the festival site this year,” Roskilde Festival’s spokeswoman, Christina Bilde, said. “Fortunately, the festival community thrives in so many other ways. In recent months, we have seen tremendous support, and many people have announced that they plan to celebrate the festival. It is absolutely fundamental to us that we can be a platform for such communities. So, we hope that many people will come together and enjoy music, food, art and the Roskilde community while supporting young people’s voices and opportunities.”

Find out more about ‘Roskilde Festival – do it yourself’ here. To buy donation tickets to the event, visit Roskilde Festival’s official website.

Roskilde 2020 is one of several major festivals to be cancelled or rescheduled as a result of coronavirus, with the likes of Coachella, Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival all being affected by this year’s outbreak.