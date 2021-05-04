Roskilde Festival 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions

Roskilde Festival has been cancelled for the second year running due to ongoing coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

Having been forced to scrap plans for its 50th edition in 2020, the Danish event has today (May 4) issued an update via its website confirming “there will be no Roskilde Festival this year”.

“Finally, we received an official statement about this summer’s restrictions. As expected, we can’t conduct a Roskilde Festival this summer. Let us meet again in 2022,” the message began.

“We are devastated by the fact that we can’t get together at our festival and contribute to recreating the communities that the corona crisis has destroyed for so many.”

Organisers went on to explain that the cancellation is “very serious for the festival” as well as “the charity society behind it and for our community”.

“But it will not be possible to gather 130,000 people at Roskilde Festival this summer. But we will meet again in 2022. And our community is strong!”

The statement added: “We can hardly even imagine how amazing it will be to reopen the festival at that time and meet again after such a long and sad absence. Let us hold on to that – together!”

Tickets purchased for Roskilde 2021 can be rolled over to next year, while refunds are also available.

“It will be an invaluable help for us if you choose to keep your ticket by transferring it to 2022. That way, you help us through this very difficult time,” organisers wrote.

“We will get back to all ticket buyers as soon as possible with the exact circumstances of transfer and refund.”

Roskilde Festival’s line-up for 2020 included the headliners Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes, as well as Thom Yorke, Haim, Faith No More, Deftones and more.