Roskilde Festival 2024: Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction and more join line-up

Roskilde Festival has announced another wave of acts for its 2024 installment – check out the line-up below.

The 52nd edition of the Danish non-profit event is due to take place between June 29 and July 6. You can buy tickets here.

PJ Harvey and Foo Fighters have already been announced as headliners for this year’s Roskilde, with the line-up also featuring the likes of Romy, Skrillex, Aurora, Blondshell and Heilung.

Advertisement

Today (January 25) organisers have added a further 29 names to the bill, including Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, Ice Spice, Jungle, Khruangbin, J Hus and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Doja Cat was booked to appear at Roskilde 2020, but the event was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Head Of Programme, said: “At long last, we’re thrilled to bring Doja Cat to Roskilde Festival.”

He continued: “In 2020, she was a star in the making, and in the meantime, she has arguably become the most hyped and popular rapper in the world. The years of waiting to bring her here is finally coming to an end.”

Additionally, the latest wave of names features English Teacher, Nia Archives, Lankum and Amen Dunes. See the full list of newly confirmed artists below.

Doja Cat (US)

Ice Spice (US)

J Hus (UK)

Jane’s Addiction (US)

Jungle (UK)

Khruangbin (US)

Brutalismus 3000 (DE)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (UK)

Lankum (IE)

Medina (DK)

Nia Archives (UK)

Amen Dunes (US)

Aysay (DK)

Better Lovers (US)

Blanco Teta (AR)

Brìghde Chaimbeul (UK)

CTM & Skjold Rambow (DK)

Deena Abdelwahed (TN)

English Teacher (UK)

Humazapas (EC)

Icekiid (DK)

Kari Faux (US)

Mabe Fratti (GT)

Marina Herlop (ES)

Pö (GH)

Slauson Malone 1 (UK)

Snõõper (US)

Valentina Magaletti (IT)

Waqwaq Kingdom (JP)

Advertisement

Last year’s edition of Roskilde Festival saw performances from Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Christine And The Queens, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and more.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat recently appeared to tease the tracklist for what looked like a sequel to her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’.

The LA rapper/singer is also scheduled to headline Coachella before topping the bill at Rock In Rio Lisbon, Parklife and Open’er Festival.

Her ongoing ‘Scarlet Tour’ is set to visit the UK and Europe this summer, and includes a show at The O2 in London. Find any remaining tickets here.