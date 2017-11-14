Rough Trade reveal their top 20 albums of 2017

Who's your favourite so far?

Rough Trade have revealed their top 20 best albums of 2017 – featuring the likes of Bjork, Ryan Adams and many more.

After their top 100 last year was loaded with the likes of Iggy Pop, Anderson. Paak and Margo Price, this year’s top 20 is topped by Aldous Harding with her acclaimed second album ‘Party’. The label and record store are usually among the first to publish their annual ‘best of’ album list.

Comparing Harding to the likes of “Joanna Newsom, Kate Bush and Jesca Hoop”, Rough Trade paid tribute to her “understated vocals [that] make you quieten down and nestle into your speakers to catch every word”.

Meanwhile, Ryan Adams came in at No.2 with his 16th studio album ‘Prisoner‘, hailing him as a “a heartbreak documentarian, showing off his full emotional range”. While the record is not due for release until later this month, Bjork’s new album ‘Utopia’ completed the top three, for “echoing all the fight and defiance of her previous works”.

See Rough Trade’s top 10 below and check out the full top 20 here.

1. Aldous Harding – Party

2. Ryan Adams – Prisoner

3. Björk – Utopia

4. Big Thief – Capacity

5. Colter Wall – Colter Wall​

6. Cigarettes After Sex – Cigarettes After Sex

7. The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension

8. Jane Weaver – Modern Kosmology

9. Thundercat – Drunk

10. Here Lies Man – Here Lies Man