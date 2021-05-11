Rough Trade NYC reopening in new 30 Rock location next month

Rough Trade NYC will reopen at its new location of 30 Rockefeller Plaza next month, after announcing the closure of its longstanding Brooklyn location earlier this year.

The store announced it would be moving from its former location back in January, saying a new New York location would be revealed later in the year.

It was previously located in an enormous, 10,000-square-foot warehouse space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and contained both a record store and concert venue. The store opened in 2013 as an offshoot of the UK chain.

As the New York Times reports, the store’s new Rockefeller Center location is 2,100-square-foot, and previously housed a shoe store. The new Rough Trade will continue to host live concerts, but will no longer partner with concert promoter Bowery Presents for gigs.

Instead, Rough Trade NYC shows will be part of the programming at Rockefeller Center, with shows held on the building’s 65th floor Rainbow Room, and surrounding spaces including its ice skating rink.

“Midtown certainly was not in the script,” Rough Trade co-owner Stephen Godfroy told the Times. “That’s what makes it exciting for us – to champion emerging artists in a place where people wouldn’t expect it.”

Last month, Rough Trade’s four other locations – all based in the UK – reopened their doors as part of stage two of the government’s gradual ‘roadmap’ out of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.