Rough Trade are re-opening their UK record stores next week

Rough Trade have announced that they will be re-opening all four of their UK record stores next week.

The record stores will re-open next Tuesday (June 16) at 11AM, ending the coronavirus-enforced closure of the business which began back in March when the UK lockdown was first ordered. Rough Trade have been operating solely online in the interim.

The recent easing of the lockdown in England means that London’s Rough Trade East and Rough Trade West, as well as Rough Trade Bristol and Rough Trade Nottingham, will be able to open their doors to customers once again from next week.

In a message to customers, Rough Trade said that they were “very pleased” to resume business across their four stores, and advised customers that safety measures will be implemented in line with the latest government guidance.

This includes the provision of gloves and hand sanitiser to anyone entering their stores, limited store capacities, socially distanced floor markings and perspex screens being installed at till points.

Rough Trade will accept card-only transactions in their stores, while all toilets will be out of use and cafe and bar areas will remain closed.

All four stores will also observe limited opening hours (Tuesday to Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM), while the stores will be closed on Mondays and Sundays.

