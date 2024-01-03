Rough Trade to open biggest UK store in Liverpool

Rough Trade has announced that it will be opening a new store in Liverpool, which will be its biggest yet.

The new instalment in Liverpool will mark the sixth branch in the UK for Rough Trade – following stores in Bristol, Nottingham and three shops in London.

Although an exact opening date has not yet been confirmed, the store will be located at 50-56 Hanover Street in the city centre and will span 6500 square feet, making it the biggest UK store to date.

Predicted to open its doors in the early months of this year, live events will take place there too – like the other branches across the UK – including appearances from both national and local acts.

As well as the extensive choice of records, the new Liverpool branch will also include a bar and cafe, created in partnership with Signature Brew and Dark Arts.

“We are excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool. The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can,” said Lawrence Montgomery, managing director at Rough Trade (via Dork).

“The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course.”

Those interested in applying for positions at the upcoming Rough Trade branch can reach out through the company’s careers page.

As well as launching the new store in Liverpool, Rough Trade has also expressed interest in expanding the company internationally. This will see it open branches in various places in Europe at a later date and will kick off with a flagship store in Berlin, set to launch later in 2024.

In other Rough Trade news, back in 2021, Rough Trade NYC reopened at the new location of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, following the closure of its longstanding Brooklyn location.

The US branch was previously located in a 10,000-square-foot warehouse space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and contained both a record store and concert venue. The store opened in 2013 as an offshoot of the UK chain.