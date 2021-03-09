Rough Trade to re-open all its UK record stores next month

Rough Trade has announced that it will be re-opening all of its UK record stores next month.

Taking to social media this evening (March 9), the company confirmed that Rough Trade East (Brick Lane, London), Rough Trade West (Notting Hill, London), Rough Trade Nottingham and Rough Trade Bristol will open their doors on April 12.

From this date, all non-essential retail is permitted to re-open under stage two of the government’s gradual ‘roadmap’ out of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The aim is for all social restrictions to be lifted by June 21.

“Our shop floor teams are excited to be back and open in full force, with hundreds of new releases and recent highlights across music and books to shout about,” Rough Trade wrote. “Expect a new layout to our LP and CD catalogue and plenty of fresh Rough Trade Vintage stock for the crate diggers…”

They added: “A HUGE thank you once again for your incredible support and patience since the beginning of the year (and over the last 12 months). Let’s hope we’re back for good this time hey?”

All stores will be open between 10am and 7pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays. Customers will be required to wear masks, gloves and use hand sanitiser in line with government guidance – you can find more details here.

Rough Trade will continue to operate its Click & Collect service in the interim, with phone/online orders also available for home delivery.

Last week, Record Store Day announced a second drop date for 2021. Official RSD events are scheduled to take place in June and July this year.