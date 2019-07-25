Row erupts over plans to build a second concert arena in Manchester

Proposals have been put forward for a venue in Eastlands

A row has erupted over plans to potentially build a second concert arena in Manchester.

The city currently has the Manchester Arena based in the city centre, and proposals have been put forward to build a second arena near Manchester City’s Etihad stadium in Eastlands.

The City Council have accused the operator of Manchester Arena, SMG, of trying to derail the proposals. Council leader Sir Richard Leese said a PR campaign by the firm against the embryonic plans for a new arena near the Etihad had “distorted” attempts to properly consult local residents.

According to the Manchester Evening News, SMG had been fiercely critical of the town hall’s plan for Eastlands, which includes the possibility of a second arena.

When the blueprint went out for consultation in May, the firm allegedly sent leaflets out in the local area arguing that such an addition would cost council taxpayer money and burden local transport infrastructure.

“This did have a huge distorting impact on the consultation,” Sir Richard said of the leaflet. “It did tell lies. It did not mislead, it told lies. We are going to have to spend some time trying to put that right within the east Manchester communities.”

He said that the idea for a second arena was put forward by an American firm called OVG.

The consultation for the refreshed Eastlands regeneration plan prompted more than 30 times more responses than the previous version, many of them opposing a new arena in the area – a result the council believes is directly linked to SMG’s campaign.

Owners and operators of major city centre attractions including the Arndale, the Printworks and the Corn Exchange also objected, arguing the plan was being ushered in through the back door without any proper market testing.

SMG’s European vice president John Sharkey last week spoke at a scrutiny committee urging councillors to think again about the blueprint.

“We reiterate the clear evidence from external distinguished experts that the market will not support two 20,000-plus capacity venues, presenting a real risk of failure to one venue and the economy it supports,” he said, adding that he was happy to share the full independent market analysis carried out showing that to be the case.

“Alongside the market argument, there remain significant local neighbourhood and regional issues to be considered, not least transport and policing, as well as an almost certain call on the public purse (even if not funded by Manchester City Council).”

