Roxy Music announce 2022 UK and North American tour, their first gigs in over a decade

Roxy Music have announced details of 2022 tour dates in the UK and North America – get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

The shows later this year will mark the first time that Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011.

The new tour dates will mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album, which they will be celebrating throughout 2022 with a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums.

The band’s 2022 shows will begin in Toronto on September 7 to kick off a run of 10 North American shows.

UK dates in Glasgow and Manchester will then follow, with the tour wrapping up in London at The O2 on October 14.

Tickets for the three UK shows go on sale on Thursday (March 31) at 9am BST – grab yours here. For North America, tickets will be available from 10am local time next Monday (April 4).

See a trailer for the tour and the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER

7 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

9 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

15 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center

17 – Boston, TD Garden

19 – Chicago, United Center

21 – Austin, Moody CEnter

23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

26 – San Francisco, Chase Center

28 – Los Angeles, The Forum

OCTOBER

10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – London, The O2

Discussing Roxy Music’s self-titled debut album ahead of its 50th anniversary, NME said: “After being fired as a ceramics teacher for singing in the classroom, Bryan Ferry, a fine art grad from County Durham, auditioned to sing in the London prog-rock band King Crimson. Though his voice wasn’t a fit, the band’s Robert Fripp was impressed all the same, and suggested that Ferry give E.G. Records a call if he ever formed his own band.

Back in 2019, Bryan Ferry reunited with some of his Roxy Music bandmates for the group’s first performance in eight years as part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.