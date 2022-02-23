Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums.

The reissue series will begin on April 1 when the band reissue their self-titled debut album (which turns 50 this year) and its follow-up, ‘For Your Pleasure’.

All eight of the albums have been newly remastered at half speed by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

The reissues will also see the albums given fresh, revised versions of their artwork and laminated finishes.

The albums will be reissued in pairs throughout 2022. Get all the details on how to get your hands on copies of the first two below.

Discussing Roxy Music’s self-titled debut album ahead of its 50th anniversary, NME said: “After being fired as a ceramics teacher for singing in the classroom, Bryan Ferry, a fine art grad from County Durham, auditioned to sing in the London prog-rock band King Crimson. Though his voice wasn’t a fit, the band’s Robert Fripp was impressed all the same, and suggested that Ferry give E.G. Records a call if he ever formed his own band.

“Taking Fripp’s advice he founded Roxy Music soon afterwards with a web of loosely connected art school friends – with the early line-up also featuring synth-whizz Brian Eno as a technical advisor. Counting John Peel as an early-doors fan, Roxy Music’s weird and wonderful self-titled debut bagged them a number 10 in the UK albums chart, and its giddy tangle of references laid down the foundations for their glammy and totally eclectic spin on rock’n’roll.”

Back in 2019, Bryan Ferry reunited with some of his Roxy Music bandmates for the group’s first performance in eight years as part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.