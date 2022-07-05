Roxy Music to release ‘Best Of’ album on vinyl for first time

Roxy Music‘s greatest hits album ‘The Best Of Roxy Music’ is set to be reissued on vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in 2001, the 18-track collection includes classic singles such as ‘More Than This’ (1982), ‘Over You’ (1980) ‘Angel Eyes’ (1979) and the Bryan Ferry-fronted group’s 1981 cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Jealous Guy’.

The record will arrive on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl and limited yellow vinyl D2C exclusive editions on September 2 via Virgin/UMC.

Both versions boast restored and enhanced artwork and lyrics, and have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios. You can pre-order your copy here.

‘The Best Of Roxy Music’ will be released on vinyl ahead of Roxy Music’s first UK shows in over a decade, which are due to take place in October. The concerts will mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

A run of North American dates is scheduled to run throughout September – you can see the full live itinerary below, and find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

SEPTEMBER

7 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

9 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

15 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center

17 – Boston, TD Garden

19 – Chicago, United Center

21 – Austin, Moody CEnter

23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

26 – San Francisco, Chase Center

28 – Los Angeles, The Forum

OCTOBER

10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – London, The O2

Ferry and co. are reissuing all eight of their studio albums over the course of 2022.

Discussing Roxy Music’s self-titled debut LP ahead of its landmark birthday, NME wrote: “After being fired as a ceramics teacher for singing in the classroom, Bryan Ferry, a fine art grad from County Durham, auditioned to sing in the London prog-rock band King Crimson. Though his voice wasn’t a fit, the band’s Robert Fripp was impressed all the same, and suggested that Ferry give E.G. Records a call if he ever formed his own band.”

Back in 2019, Bryan Ferry reunited with some of his Roxy Music bandmates for the group’s first performance in eight years as part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.