Royal Albert Hall launches music talent competition for 14-18-year-olds

London’s Royal Albert Hall has announced a music talent contest that will give applicants the chance to perform on the iconic venue’s main stage.

Future Makers, as the competition is titled, will see finalists perform on stage this November 2022 in front of an industry panel, invited guests and an audience of young people.

The winning act will receive a unique package of support and opportunities from the Hall and its partners to continue their development as an artist. As part of the package, there is possible studio time, mentoring and further performance opportunities.

Advertisement

Entries to take part are open now until May 9 and must be submitted via a London Music Hub here (each London Music Hub may submit up to three acts for consideration). All entrants must be in years 10-13 of the academic year 2021/2022.

A shortlist of acts will be invited to a live audition in the Hall’s Elgar Room this July.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch this opportunity for aspiring young musicians, and would like to encourage as many people as possible to apply. The Hall’s story has been written by young history-makers from The Beatles to the Spice Girls to Adele, and our ambition as a charity is to build pathways for the talents of the future to take on that legacy. Future Makers will be a key stepping stone in that artist pipeline.”

Future Makers, part of the Hall’s Engagement programmes, is a collaboration with the Tri-Borough Music Hub and London Music Hubs, which represent all local authorities in London.

Press material further detailed the requirements for entry into the competition: “Submissions can be of any genre or a mixture of genres, but music performed must be original, written by or for the performers. Electronic music submissions are welcomed, but these must include at least one live performance element.”

Advertisement

It added that “submissions must be between four and six minutes in length and the same piece (or pieces) must be performed in the concert if selected for the main show. Music can be based around spoken word or performance poetry, but must include a musical element”.

Additionally, at least 50 per cent of any act’s members must be from a state school.

In other news, Yungblud, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran have been confirmed to play Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

A host of acts, also including Don Broco, Madness, The Who and a line-up of comedy, will also play the iconic venue across a week in late March.