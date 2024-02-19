Royal Blood add UK and European headline dates to summer 2024 tour

Royal Blood have added a string of UK and European headline shows to their 2024 live dates – check out dates below.

The Brighton rock duo are performing in South and North America throughout April and May – including as support for Queens Of The Stone Age – followed by a string of summer festival dates.

They’ve now added a trio of UK shows in Glasgow, Norwich and Bristol this June, along with shows in France, Germany and Czech Republic running through to July. You can find the full schedule below.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 9am GMT from here. Fans can also access presale from 9am GMT Wednesday (February 21) by signing up to Royal Blood’s mailing list.

“We are thrilled to be adding a few more headline dates to tie in with our festival appearances this summer,” the band shared on social media. “Look forward to seeing you there!”

Royal Blood released their last album ‘Back To The Water Below’ back in September 2023. Speaking about their approach to the record in a video interview with NME, Thatcher said: “This record felt more enjoyable than the previous two, just because we got to let loose a little bit with it. With the first album, we had no idea how it was going to go down and it’s the same kind of thing this time around. But, we have the confidence behind us now [because] we’ve made three other albums.”

Royal Blood’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

12 – NORWICH UEA

15 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

22 – PARIS Olympia, France

23 – PARIS L Olympia, France

JULY

02 – ROUEN LE 106, France

03 – LILLE L Aeronef, France

08 – HAMBURG Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

11 – PRAGUE Ledarny Branik, Czech Republic

Royal Blood will also be performing at festivals including Hellfest, Rock Werchter and Benicassim.

Back in December, Royal Blood gave fans a Christmas surprise by releasing their popular B-side ‘Supermodel Avalanches’ on streaming services.