Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats to headline Truck Festival

Truck Festival has today (February 1) unveiled its line-up for this year’s edition, revealing that Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats will headline.

Other acts on the bill include Self Esteem, Beabadoobee, The Vaccines, Circa Waves, Maisie Peters, DMAS, Pale Waves, Everything Everything and The Lathums.

Speaking about headlining Truck Festival, which takes place from July 21-23, Royal Blood said: “After being booked to play in 2021, we can’t wait to finally head to Oxfordshire and headline Truck Festival this summer! Expect a party.”

Two Door Cinema Club added: “We first played Truck back in 2009 where we got led astray by Ash and then one of us (who shall not be named) threw up in a graveyard.

“Our next appearance was a few years ago to headline and it was amazing to see how much the festival had grown. We have such fond memories of both times and we’re excited to see what our third appearance has in store.”

A limited number of tickets for the event will be available in the pre-sale from 6pm on February 2. Full general sale tickets go on sale on February 3 from 10am here.

See the full line up below:

Speaking about this year’s line up, Festival Manager Lily Brimble said: “We’re still buzzing, all these months later, at just how great it was to be back with our Truck Festival family in 2022 after so long away – and it’s why we’re even more excited to reveal this year’s lineup.

“We know you’ve all been waiting to see what we’ve been up to and it’s great to share our biggest lineup to date! With huge names like Alt-J, Royal Blood, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats alongside the most talked-about new artists in alternative and indie music in Self Esteem, Beabadoobee, The Vaccines, Pale Waves and Maisie Peters as well as exciting new names we’re certain are going to have huge years in Rachel Chinouriri, STONE, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

“Truck 2023 feels like a perfect coming-together of the bands and voices we love. It’s the Truck audience that makes the weekend so special, and we can’t wait to see everyone again this July! Get ready for some fun and mischief!”

Last year’s edition of the festival saw the likes of Kasabian, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender, The Kooks and Blossoms perform.