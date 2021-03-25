Royal Blood and The Streets to headline Victorious Festival 2021

Victorious Festival is set to return this summer with headline performances from Royal Blood, The Streets and Madness.

The event will take place at Southsea Seafront in Portsmouth across August Bank Holiday Weekend (27-29).

Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers on the line-up are Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., Miles Kane, Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, Supergrass, Craig David, Melanie C, The Fratellis, Cast and more.

Madness will headline on the Friday evening, with The Streets and Royal Blood closing the Saturday and Sunday respectively. A Sunday night headliner for the Castle Stage is yet to be announced.

‘‘This year’s line-up is my personal favourite. It feels like we have achieved an exciting combination of headliners, rising artists, and the return of some family favourites too,” said festival director Andy Marsh.

“We believe there really is something for everyone to enjoy this Summer and we can’t wait to welcome you all!’’

The Streets and Royal Blood were due to headline Victorious 2020, but the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the event’s return for 2021 comes after the government unveiled its staged ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, which aims to gradually lift all social restrictions by June 21. In line with that conditional date, the likes of Reading & Leeds, Latitude, WOMAD and Creamfields have confirmed plans to go ahead this summer.

Royal Blood, meanwhile, are set to release their third album ‘Typhoons’ on April 30. Check out NME‘s recent video interview with the band above.