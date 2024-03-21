Royal Blood announce 10th anniversary reissue of debut album and UK and European tour

Royal Blood have shared details of a 10th-anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, and announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Find ticket details below.

Set for release on August 16, the new anniversary edition of the album is set to celebrate 10 years since the release of ‘Royal Blood’ – a now-classic breakthrough that included fan favourites including ‘Figure It Out’ and ‘Little Monster’.

It also started a run which has seen all four of their studio albums reach the top of the charts in the UK, including their most recent studio LP ‘Back To The Water Below’.

Available to pre-order now, formats for the 10th-anniversary reissue include a gold double-vinyl which features the late Dan Hillier’s iconic ‘Pachamama’ artwork complete, with a mirror-board finish and a gold background, as well as CD and digital formats

It also comes with a variety of bonus material, including B-sides from the era and deep cuts. These are fan-favourites ‘One Trick Pony’ and ‘Hole’, as well as previously unreleased track ‘Sleeptalker’, and Tom Dalgety’s original mix of ‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’.

It is completed by five live recordings from 2015, including three songs from their first set on the main stage at Reading Festival.

“We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of our debut album! The world, minds, and bodies we inhabit now feel somewhat unrecognisable to where it all began, yet the music on that record has remained a constant. It really did change our lives and we owe it everything,” said Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of the milestone.

Check out the tracklist below.

The ‘Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Out of the Black’

2. ‘Come on Over’

3. ‘Figure It Out’

4. ‘You Can Be So Cruel’

5. ‘Blood Hands’

6. ‘Little Monster’

7. ‘Loose Change’

8. ‘Careless’

9. ‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’

10. ‘Better Strangers’

Additional tracks on CD and vinyl:

1. ’One Trick Pony’

2. ‘You Want Me’

3. ‘Love and Leave It Alone’

4. ‘Sleeptalker’

5. ‘Hole’

6. ‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’ (Tom Dalgety Mix)

7. ‘Figure It Out’ (Live from T In the Park 2015)

8. ‘Loose Change’ (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

9. ‘Little Monster’ (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

10. ‘Better Strangers’ (Live from Bonnaroo 2015)

11. ‘Out Of The Black’ (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

As well as sharing a reissued version of the debut album, the duo have shared details of special 10th-anniversary shows, including two London gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Set to see the band performing and celebrating their first album, the run kicks off with the shows at the London venue on June 18 and 19, before heading into Europe in July for shows in Berlin, Barcelona and Madrid.

General on-sale starts on March 28 at 9am GMT – available here – or fans can access a pre-sale two days earlier if they pre-order the album from the band’s official store by 2pm GMT on Monday (March 25).

“Playing these anniversary shows is going to be the ultimate victory lap and feels like the most meaningful way to celebrate the occasion with our incredible fans who have been so loyal to us over the years,” the band added. “We’re thrilled to let you know that a very special 10th Anniversary Edition, including live versions, B-sides and unheard material is due to be released too!”

Check out a full list of tour dates below.

JUNE

18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

19– London, O2 Academy Brixton

JULY

10 – Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom

15 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

16 – Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

Royal Blood’s 10th anniversary shows add to a hectic schedule of touring planned for 2024, which includes dates in Europe, North America and South America.

They will also be performing as special guests to Queens of the Stone Age, and appearing at festivals including Download, Shaky Knees, Benicàssim and more. Find a full list of international dates and any remaining tickets here.