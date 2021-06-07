Royal Blood announce European tour

Royal Blood have shared details of a European tour next year – see dates below.

The rock duo will kick things off at Paris’ Le Zenith venue on March 10, 2022 before taking in shows across Germany and elsewhere in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy. They wrap the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland on April 5.

Tickets go on sale from 9am BST this Friday (June 11) here. Support comes from The Amazons.

The tour follows the release of the band’s third album ‘Typhoons‘, which dropped in April. They also head out on a huge UK arena tour in March and April next year.

Royal Blood European tour 2022:

MARCH

Thursday 10 – Paris, France @ Le Zenith

Saturday 12 – Luxembourg @ Luxexpo The Box

Sunday 13 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Tuesday 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel-Optics.De Arena

Wednesday 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Thursday 17 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Saturday 19 – Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District

Sunday 20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Tuesday 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

Wednesday 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Afas Live

APRIL

Tuesday 3 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

NME spoke to the group for a Big Read cover feature in April in which bassist/vocalist Mike Keer addressed his journey to sobriety.

“The problem wasn’t what was happening; the problem was me,” said Kerr. “The journey we went on was incredible, but for me and the way I handle things, I didn’t know that I didn’t have an ‘off’ switch. By the time we were touring the second album I was like, ‘Oh, I’m this guy now – I can’t stop now. I have to go further than anyone else’. Being someone who didn’t want the party to stop meant that I didn’t stop the party when I got home. It’s like coming back to work but still thinking you’re on holiday in Ibiza, wearing a Hawaiian shirt while you cook a barbecue up in the office.”

Bandmate Ben Thatcher (drums) added: “There were times when he had gone too far and lost his vision for things. Obviously I’m a different person and I do have an off-switch, but sobriety has just been a great thing for Mike. I supported him in any way I could, but it was something that he needed to work out for himself. You’ve gotta want it and have a lot of self control. He had that when he got back from Vegas.”