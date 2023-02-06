Royal Blood announce homecoming Brighton Beach show

Royal Blood have announced a massive hometown show on Brighton beach – find out more and sign-up for pre-sale access here.

The show will take place this summer (July 29) on Brighton beach, with special guests due to be announced.

The band shared the news on their social media earlier today (February 6), writing: “Get your towels ready. 29th July, we’re set to play our biggest ever local show on Brighton beach. We’re going to give it everything we got…”

Tickets will be available to purchase here on Friday (February 10) at 10am, with pre-sale access from 10am on Thursday (February 9).

Royal Blood were recently announced as the headliners for Y Not Festival, topping the bill on the Friday night. It was also announced that the band would be headlining Truck Festival this summer, alongside Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats, and Kendal Calling 2023 at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District.

Speaking about headlining Truck Festival, which takes place from July 21-23, Royal Blood said: “After being booked to play in 2021, we can’t wait to finally head to Oxfordshire and headline Truck Festival this summer! Expect a party.”

Royal Blood are also due to support Muse on their 2023 UK and European tour, which begins on May 27 in Plymouth.

Speaking to NME last year, vocalist Mike Kerr said that Royal Blood’s last single ‘Honeybrains’ was “a snapshot of right now” and that more “instinctive” music would follow.

“Even with [2021 album] ‘Typhoons’, which was more of a departure than anything we’d done before, it’s never a designed or premeditated idea,” he told NME. “We always just follow what we’re feeling at the time. Having just made that record, we felt the most free, secure and unlimited.

“No thought went into this track – in the best possible way! I wasn’t writing for any reason. I wasn’t trying to write a single or the next Royal Blood song; I was just making music.”