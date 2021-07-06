Royal Blood announce intimate UK tour for this summer

Royal Blood have announced a string of intimate UK dates for this summer – check out the full details below.

The Brighton duo, whose third album ‘Typhoons’ came out in April, confirmed new shows in Bristol, Newcastle, Norwich and Hastings after the government outlined its proposed easing of COVID restrictions for July 19 yesterday (July 5).

It comes as Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher prepare to return to the stage for performances at Reading & Leeds, Tramlines and Victorious Festival.

In a video posted to Twitter today (July 6), frontman Kerr said he was “very excited to be announcing some intimate shows this July and August” while asking fans to “look after each other and play it safe” as full-capacity concerts return.

Incredibly excited to announce we will be playing a few intimate gigs this summer in the UK. Bristol, Newcastle, Norwich & Hastings, we’ll be seeing you very soon. pic.twitter.com/4KzQsZE2Bq — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) July 6, 2021

“If you have any COVID symptoms, please stay at home [and] self-isolate,” he added. “You can re-sell your tickets via Twickets or on the Ticketmaster fan-to-fan platform.

“We look forward to seeing you very, very much – it’s gonna be wild.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST this coming Friday (July 9) from here. A pre-sale is accessible to fans who ordered the ‘Typhoons’ album from the band’s official store at the same time tomorrow (July 7).

Tigercub will appear at the shows as special guests – see the official tour poster below.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 9am Wednesday 7th July, if you ordered Typhoons from our store you have already been sent a pre-sale code, please check your junk/spam folders. Tickets on general sale at 9am Friday 9th July. Support from @tigercub https://t.co/jfHagrFCbB pic.twitter.com/20yQ9HpbIt — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) July 6, 2021

Royal Blood will embark on a UK arena tour in March 2022 following a string of headline dates across Europe.

In a four-star review of ‘Typhoons’, NME hailed the album as Royal Blood’s best work to date, praising the band for “[showing] what can really be achieved if you break your own walls down and let a little light in”.

Last month, the record featured in NME‘s Best Albums of 2021 (so far!) list.