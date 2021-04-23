Royal Blood announce massive UK 2022 arena tour

Royal Blood have confirmed they’ll hit the road next year for their biggest UK tour to date.
After teasing fans of the cities they’ll visit earlier this week, Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have now confirmed they’ll head out across March and April 2022 on a jaunt that will take in their biggest show to date at London’s O2 Arena.
“Playing live is the DNA and sole purpose of our band,” said Royal Blood. On stage with our fans is where we belong, and we cannot wait for this tour to be a reality!”
You can check out the new dates in full, ahead of tickets going on general sale here from 9am on Friday, May 7th.
MARCH 2022
25th – Bournemouth, International Centre
26th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30th – London, The O2
APRIL 2022
1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena
2nd – Manchester, AO Arena
3rd – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
The tour comes in support of the band’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which arrives next Friday (April 30).
Read our full Big Read cover interview with Royal Blood here, as the duo give a full and frank account of Kerr’s journey to sobriety, as well discussing the state of UK rock music, working with Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, getting a haircut from Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, and their hopes for the future.