Royal Blood announce new 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour

Royal Blood have announced details of a UK and Ireland headline tour for later this year – see dates below and get ticket details here.

The duo are set to release new album ‘Back To The Water Below’ on September 8, and they announced the album this week with the release of new single ‘Mountains At Midnight’.

The October shows come after a series of summer gigs including stadium shows in support of Muse and a host of festival shows.

The headline tour begins on October 20 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, running for 10 days and finishing in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre.

General sale tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday, June 2 at 9am BST – you can buy yours here.

MAY 2023

27 – Plymouth, Home Park (with Muse)

28 – Dundee, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

JUNE 2023

20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium (with Muse)

21-25 – Glastonbury Festival

25 – Milton Keynes Bowl (with Muse)

JULY 2023

9 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

23 – Oxford, Truck Festival

27-30 – Kendal, Kendal Calling

28-30 – Derbyshire, Y NOT? Festival

29 – Brighton, Beach

OCTOBER 2023

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

22 – Stockton, Globe

24 – London, Eventim Apollo

25 – Liverpool, Uni The Mountford Hall

26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

29 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

30 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Discussing the follow-up to 2021 album ‘Typhoons’ in a new interview with NME, frontman Mike Kerr revealed how playing live again after the pandemic informed the sound of the album.

“We got to go on tour and that process of going back out on the road was what really brought us back to life,” he said. “The mantra for the band has always been that playing live is the reason we exist. It’s about the thrill of playing in front of people. We’re in rehearsal at the minute, and there are some songs that just don’t make sense without an audience. We really feed off that energy. It was beginning to remind and inform us of where to go next.”

Of the summer gigs with Muse, he added: “It doesn’t seem real to me. It’ll probably hit me when we arrive at that first stadium. I have to acknowledge how amazing it is, because both us grew up with those early Muse records ultimately teaching us how to play our instruments.”

He added: “They were the musical standard. They’ve always been so proficient and consistent. It’s amazing to tune into that frequency and be part of it.”