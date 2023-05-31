Royal Blood announce new North American tour dates

Royal Blood have announced a series of North American tour dates set to take place later this year.

The shows will be in support of their recently announced album ‘Back To The Water Below’, which is set for release on September 8.

Split into two parts, the first leg of the tour will see the duo venture to New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 16 to kick off the live dates. From there they will make stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and more, before wrapping up in New York on October 3, supported by Bad Nerves.

For the second part of the North American tour, Royal Blood — comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher — will head to Los Angeles for a show at The Wiltern on November 9. They will then play shows in 12 more cities across North America and Canada — closing with a final performance in San Diego on November 27. For this part of the tour, they will be supported by HotWax.

In the period between the first and second part of the US tour, the Brighton duo will head across the pond for eight shows in the UK and Ireland, including a gig at London’s Eventim Apollo on October 25.

Tickets for the US shows are available in the pre-sale here while remaining tickets for the UK shows can be found here. Find a list of Royal Blood’s upcoming UK and US headline dates below.

SEPTEMBER

16 – Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, NJ

18 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

19 – Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH

21 – Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY

22 – The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

23 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

25 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, ON

26 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC

27 – Roadrunner, Boston, MA

29 – College St. Music Hall, New Haven, CT

30 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

OCTOBER

2 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

3 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

22 – Globe, Stockton, UK

24 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

25 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

26 – Wolverhampton Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

27 – Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK

29 – Telegraph Building, Belfast, IE

30 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE



NOVEMBER

9 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

10 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

11 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

13 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

14 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, BC

15 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

17 – Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT

18 – Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO

20 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

21 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

22 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

25 – Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

26 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

27 – The Sound, San Diego, CA

‘Back To The Water Below’ will mark the band’s first new music since 2021’s ‘Typhoons’, which saw the UK rockers venture into alt-dance territory.

The band dropped the first single from the album, ‘Mountains At Midnight’, last week, and told NME that the album was inspired by advice they were given by Jack White.

“Jack White once said that it took him 30 years to figure out that the first thing he plays in the studio is the thing,” Kerr recalled. “Deep down, I think that’s something I knew, but I really respected it this time around. We honoured our instincts and the first thing we played.”

In other Royal Blood news, on Monday (May 29) the duo went viral after getting frustrated with the crowd at their Radio 1’s Big Weekend set.

In the footage, which has since spread across social media, the band can be seen getting a less-than-enthusiastic response from the crowd throughout their set, which ended with Kerr throwing his guitar to the floor and leaving the stage with both middle fingers stuck up to the audience.