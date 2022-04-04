Royal Blood announce rescheduled UK tour dates

Royal Blood have announced a run of rescheduled UK tour dates and have cancelled a show in Paris – find out more below.

The Brighton duo were forced to postpone shows in Leeds (April 1), Manchester (2), Glasgow (3), Dublin (5) and Paris (7) last week after frontman Mike Kerr tested positive for COVID-19.

Today (April 4), Royal Blood have announced new dates for three of the UK shows, with them now set to take place next week. The Glasgow gig will now happen on April 10, followed by Manchester on the 11, and Leeds on the 12.

An announcement regarding the rescheduling of the band’s Dublin 3 Arena show is said to be coming later this week. However, the duo have been unable to re-arrange their Paris Zenith show, so they have had to cancel it.

The band will continue to be supported by The Amazons. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

See the newly rescheduled dates below:

APRIL 2022

10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

11 – Manchester, AO Arena

12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

The duo’s upcoming North American tour is set to go ahead in Toronto on April 18 as planned.

The two-piece played the sixth gig of their latest UK tour in London last Wednesday (March 30). In a four-star review of the show, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said the show “was about loving life, living in the moment, and making a whole lot of noise.”

Speaking to NME last month, Kerr said that Royal Blood’s latest single ‘Honeybrains’ is “a snapshot of right now” and that more “instinctive” music would follow.

“Even with [2021 album] ‘Typhoons’, which was more of a departure than anything we’d done before, it’s never a designed or premeditated idea,” he told NME. “We always just follow what we’re feeling at the time. Having just made that record, we felt the most free, secure and unlimited.

“No thought went into this track – in the best possible way! I wasn’t writing for any reason. I wasn’t trying to write a single or the next Royal Blood song; I was just making music.”