Royal Blood, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Kooks to headline Truck Festival 2021

Royal Blood and Bombay Bicycle Club are among the acts announced for this year’s Truck Festival – you can see the line-up so far below.

The Oxfordshire event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus, will take place at Hill Farm in Steventon between July 22 and July 25, 2021.

Joining the aforementioned bands across the weekend will be Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., Idles, Pale Waves, Little Simz, Shame, Sports Team, The Big Moon, The Lathums and more.

Headlining the Friday night (July 23) will be Bombay Bicycle Club, with The Kooks topping the bill the following evening (July 24). Royal Blood, whose third album ‘Typhoons’ arrives on April 30, will close Truck’s final day (July 25).

“We can’t wait to headline Truck Festival this summer,” Royal Blood said. “It’s been almost two years since we last played a festival, it’s going to be quite a show.”

The Kooks added: “We’re so excited to be playing Truck Festival this summer. After last year’s cancellation, we just can’t wait to get back on stage and celebrate with you all properly. It’s gonna be the biggest party ever!”

Following the release of their debut album ‘W.L.’, The Snuts will also perform at this year’s Truck along with Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Biig Piig, Squid and Phoebe Green.

Truck Festival 2021 sold out prior to the line-up being announced, but you can sign up for the resale waiting list here.

“It’s so good to be back and we’re over the moon to finally announce our first wave of artists!” said Truck Festival organiser, Matt Harrap. “After the 12 months we’ve all had, to have the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Royal Blood to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2021 is already proving to be one for the history books.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back Idles to the main stage sunset slot, Little Simz closing the Market Stage and, of course, personal favourites Chubby and the Gang. It’s humbling to see all tickets have already sold out and it’s going to be a weekend to remember – see you at the bar?”

The full line-up for Truck Festival 2021 so far is as follows:

Bombay Bicycle Club

The Kooks

Royal Blood

Blossoms

Tom Walker

Circa Waves

Sports Team

Shame

The Lathums

Squid

Dinosaur Pile Up

Sorry

Alfie Templeman

P7gs

Bad Sounds

Abbie Ozard

Egyptian Blue

Fontaines D.C

Idles

Pale Waves

Sundara Karma

The Orielles

The Magic Gang

The Snuts

The Holloways

Fickle Friends

Bloxx

Orla Gartland

Black Honey

Chubby and the Gang

DMA’s

Little Simz

Pigeon Detectives

The Big Moon

Vistas

Just Mustard

Kawala

Biig Piig

Lauran Hibberd

Baby Queen

Chappaqua Wrestling

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Do Nothing

Phoebe Green

You can watch NME‘s recent video interview with Royal Blood about their forthcoming new album ’Typhoons’ above.