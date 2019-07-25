Watch Royal Blood debut new songs as they kick off their European tour

The duo are set to play Reading & Leeds Festival next month

Royal Blood have showcased two new songs as they kicked off their European tour.

The band treated fans to a performance of a track called ‘Boiler’ and another entitled ‘King’ during their show at Grosse Freiheit 36 in Hamburg last night (July 24). You can view both performances below.

The tracks are likely to feature on their forthcoming third album. The duo also performed a series of songs from their self-titled 2014 debut and 2017 follow up ‘How Did We Get Do Dark?’.

This is the band’s first tour since they last played live in June 2018.

After travelling through the continent, the Royal Blood tour will bring the pair to Reading & Leeds Festival at the end of August where they will perform on the Main Stage just before The 1975 headline.

Royal Blood’s setlist was:

‘Hook, Line & Sinker’

‘Come On Over’

‘You Can Be So Cruel’

‘Lights Out’

‘Loose Change’

‘I Only Lie When I Love You’

‘Boilermaker’

‘Little Monster’

‘How Did We Get So Dark?’

‘King’

‘Hole In Your Heart’

‘Blood Hands’

‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’

‘Out Of The Black’

‘Where Are You Now?’

‘Figure It Out’

Speaking about their forthcoming album, frontman Mike Kerr recently told NME, “We’re very much in the middle of it. A similar thing happened on the last record where we got to a point where we had some real breakthrough moments.

“The standard has raised and we hit upon a couple of tunes that were better than anything we’d ever done before. It’s changed the temperature of the water a lot. We were like, ‘Oh shit, what if we had a whole record of these?’

“That led to us feeling like we’re not in a rush to put out something that’s mediocre. We’re going to hold out and put out the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Royal Blood’s remaining tour dates are as follows:

July

26 – Warsaw, Poland, Palladium

27 – Salacgriva, Latvia, Positivus Festival

28 – Vilnius, Lithuania, Botanical Garden Of Vilnius University

30 – Helsinki, Finland, House Of Culture

August

1 – St. Petersburg, Russia, Morze

3 – Moscow, Russia, Afisha Festival

5 – Kiev, Ukraine, Art-Zavod Platforma

9 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

10 – Newport Centre, Newport

12 – Caird Hall, Dundee

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – Winter Gardens, Margate

16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival

17 – Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

18 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

20 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks

21 – Zurich, Switzerland, Zurich Openair

23 – Reading, UK, Reading Festival

24 – Leeds, UK, Leeds Festival

25 – Paris, France, Rock en Seine