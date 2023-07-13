Royal Blood find strength in support on new single ‘Pull Me Through’

Royal Blood have shared their latest single ‘Pull Me Through’ from their forthcoming album ‘Back To The Water Below’.

‘Pull Me Through’ is the second single from the band’s upcoming fourth album following the lead track ‘Mountains At Midnight’. Of the new single, frontman Mike Kerr said: “‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help.”

He continued: “It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano-led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”

The accompanying video was directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho via Say Goodnight Films. Check it out below.

Written and produced solely by Royal Blood, ‘Back To The Water Below’ is set for release on September 1. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

Speaking to NME about the decision to create the album themselves in at their home studio in Brighton, Kerr said: “Ben [Thatcher] and I know each other so well, and this record was about being honest with each other.”

“Self-producing it forced us to do things that came naturally to us. Sometimes having a producer, although with good intentions, pushes you to go to territories you wouldn’t normally go to. Obviously that can really serve for progression, but for us it’s also about doing something that is inherently what you would do,” he added.

The band are currently on tour. Their summer will continue with three festival headline sets and a landmark show at Brighton Beach ahead of an intimate UK and Ireland headline tour in October. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Royal Blood 2023 tour dates are:

JULY

23 – Truck Festival

28 – Y NOT? Festival

29 – Brighton Beach

30 – Kendal Calling



OCTOBER

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22 – Stockton, The Globe

24 – London, Eventim Apollo

25 – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

26 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

29 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

30 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

31 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre