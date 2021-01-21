Royal Blood have shared their new single ‘Typhoons’ – you can listen to it below.

The track was premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (January 21) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World, and follows on from ‘Trouble’s Coming’ in previewing the duo’s forthcoming third album.

Also titled ‘Typhoons’, the record will be released on April 30 via Warner. You can pre-order/pre-save it here and see its full tracklist below.

‘Typhoons’ (the single) is streaming on digital platforms now, with a special 7” vinyl also available to pre-order. The record’s B-side boasts the etched lyrics “Raging on behind my eyes“.

“We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play,” explained frontman Mike Kerr. “That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling.

“It’s weird, though – if you think back to ‘Figure it Out’, it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realised that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh.”

The ‘Typhoons’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Trouble’s Coming’

2. ‘Oblivion’

3. ‘Typhoons’

4 ‘Who Needs Friends’

5. ‘Million & One’

6. ‘Limbo’

7. ‘Either You Want It’

8. ‘Boilermaker’

9. ‘Mad Visions’

10. ‘Hold On’

11. ‘All We Have Is Now’

‘Trouble’s Coming’, released last September, marked Royal Blood’s first new material since their 2017 album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?.

Upon the song’s release, Kerr told NME: “We realised that this much dancier sound really lent itself to the kind of music we were already making.”

Kerr also explained that the tracks featured on ‘Typhoons’ would each “have their own personality” that “encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people”.

Last month Royal Blood teamed up with Run The Jewels for a new version of ‘The Ground Below’, the original of which appears on the ‘Run The Jewels 4’.