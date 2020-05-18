GAMING  

Royal Blood respond to 10-year old’s amazing ‘Out Of The Black’ cover: “Rocking the tubs!”

She was "absolutely rocking the tubs"

By Tobi Akingbade

Royal Blood have responded after 10-year-old Nandi Bushell delivered an incredible ‘Out of the Black’ cover on her drum kit.

Bushell secured online fame last year and grabbed the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres,who invited her to perform Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ on her show back in December.

Now, Royal Blood has also noticed the young sensation, who began posting videos when she turned 6.

In her latest video posting, she writes, “I love rocking out to #outoftheblack by @royalblooduk! This is a rocking tune @BenjiTalent and #mikekerr! I went full #zulu in this video. The white paint is traditionally #zulu #facepainting.”

Not long after posting the video, Royal Blood responded on Twitter, telling the young drummer that she was “absolutely rocking the tubs.”

This comes after Royal Blood joined an all-star line-up of artists who covered Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ for a huge charity BBC Live Lounge single.

The group were also set to headline This Is Tomorrow Festival, which has since announced plans for next year’s edition of the festival, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition.

The band were set to perform this year alongside Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender. It was then postponed until September but those dates were also cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now, the festival has announced what the event will return for May 28 – 30, 2021, and revealed that all three headliners will be able to return.

