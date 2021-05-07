Royal Blood score third UK Number One album with biggest opening week for a British act in 2021

Royal Blood have scored their third consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Typhoons’ and have claimed the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021.

The Brighton rockers’ new album, which arrived last week (April 30), debuted at the top spot with over 32,000 chart sales – 24,000 of which were physical copies.

In addition, the duo – who also had the most digital downloads of the week – outsold the rest of the Top Five combined and claimed the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021 so far.

Advertisement

‘Typhoons’ – which follows 2014’s ‘Royal Blood’ and 2017’s ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ – was one of four new releases to land inside the Top Five, alongside The Coral‘s ‘Coral Island’ (Number Two), Mick Fleetwood & Friends’ ‘Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green’ (Number Three) and Birdy‘s ‘Young Heart’ (Number Four). The only Top Five album left over from last week was Tom Jones‘ ‘Surrounded By Time’ which took the fifth spot.

“This is getting ridiculous now,” Royal Blood said after finding out they had reached the top spot for a third time. “I don’t think we thought we’d make more than one album, so to get to here and be on our third and it be Number One is a joke, to be honest with you.

They added: “We’d just like to say thank you to everyone that went out and bought it. Thank you very much, it means a lot to us. Having a Number One record in 2021 is like… having a Number One record in 2021! A great feeling. Thank you so much, we’ll see you on tour.”

See Royal Blood’s acceptance speech below:

Elsewhere, French heavy metal outfit Gojira have scooped their first Top 10 album with ‘Fortitude’ (Number Six), just ahead of Girl In Red’s debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ (Number Seven), and Pink Floyd’s ‘Live At Knebworth 1990’ (Number Eight).

Advertisement

Closing out the Top 10 is DJ Khaled’s star-studded 12th studio album ‘Khaled Khaled’ (Number 10), the most-streamed album of the week and the producer’s fourth Top 10.

On the Official Singles Chart, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions scored the UK’s first Number One drill single with ‘Body’.

Climbing from positions four to one, the Gotcha-produced track amassed 71,000 chart sales (including 10.7 million streams) this week, powered by a remix featuring Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo, Buni, ArrDee and E1 and ZT.

“We want to thank everyone for getting us the first drill Number One. Big up everyone on the remix, big up everyone involved, big up the Atlantic family… Mad love,” the pair said of their achievement.

The rest of the Top Five is rounded out by Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Number Two), Doja Cat and SZA‘s ‘Kiss Me More’ (Number Three), Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon‘s ‘Peaches’ (Number Four) and Billie Eilish‘s ‘Power’ (Number Five).

To celebrate the release of their ‘Typhoons‘, Royal Blood talked NME through the origin, inspiration and making of each and every song on the record. Watch it in the video above.