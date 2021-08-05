Royal Blood set to headline Eden Sessions next month

Royal Blood have been announced as the latest headliners at next month’s Eden Sessions gig series.

The September Cornwall concerts will also feature live outdoor performances from the likes of IDLES, Snow Patrol and Ben Howard.

Royal Blood will perform in the grounds of the Eden Project on September 14, with support on the night coming from The Mysterines.

Tickets for the duo’s Cornwall show will go on general sale at 5pm on August 13, and you can find out more information about tickets and the gig here.

“We can’t wait for Royal Blood to return to the Eden Sessions,” Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said. “Their previous appearance [in 2017] was a fabulous show, one of the best we’ve ever staged, and we’re sure this will be another unforgettable night.”

My Chemical Romance, Bryan Adams and Lionel Richie have all had their planned Eden Sessions shows rescheduled to May and June 2022.

Royal Blood will play a pair of intimate shows in Norwich and Hastings later this month. They’re also set to headline Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on August 29.

The duo will head out on a UK arena tour next year in support of their third album ‘Typhoons’, which came out in April.