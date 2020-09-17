Royal Blood have shared a mysterious photo of a vintage orange Ford vehicle with the licence plate “ROYAL” and the caption “24.09”.

Although no further details are given, it suggests that new music could be on the horizon next week.

The band’s Instagram account has also been updated with the photo and a new picture of the Brighton duo, comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher.

Advertisement

Their last album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ was released three years ago and other than debuting two new tracks last summer and performing at Reading & Leeds Festival in 2019, the duo have been relatively quiet since.

Earlier this summer, the pair took to Instagram to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, urging people to educate themselves more on social injustice while acknowledging their own white privilege.

“We have been described as ‘two guys making a lot of noise’ for nearly 6 years now, but the truth is we are two white males, adopting and basking in an entire genre of music that was created by black culture and black musicians,” the duo wrote.

“Our white privilege knows no bounds and has provided us every stepping stone of opportunity required along the way for a band like ours to get to the position we’re currently in.”

Advertisement

They continued: “We must all educate ourselves further on social injustice and donate where we can! We refuse to be silent on this matter and want to be a voice for change.

“If anyone comments ‘stick to music’ I’d like to paraphrase @claraamfo ‘You cannot enjoy the rhythm and ignore the blues’.”