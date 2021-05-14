Royal Blood share soaring orchestral version of ‘Limbo’

Royal Blood have shared an orchestral version of their song ‘Limbo’ – you can listen to it below.

This new take on the track was recorded with a 16-piece string accompaniment at Abbey Road Studios. The original version featured on the duo’s recently released album ‘Typhoons’.

Speaking about the song, the group said: “It was an incredible experience recording this song for Amazon Original.

“To play with an orchestra of amazing musicians felt like real life magic, and to do it in Abbey Road Studio 2 – we couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

You can watch the band perform the new version of ‘Limbo’ here:

Last week Royal Blood scored their third consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Typhoons’ and claimed the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021.

“This is getting ridiculous now,” the band said after finding out they had reached the top spot for a third time. “I don’t think we thought we’d make more than one album, so to get to here and be on our third and it be Number One is a joke, to be honest with you. “We’d just like to say thank you to everyone that went out and bought it. Thank you very much, it means a lot to us. Having a Number One record in 2021 is like… having a Number One record in 2021! A great feeling. Thank you so much, we’ll see you on tour.”

In a four star review of their latest album, NME said: “‘Typhoons’ is not only their best work to date, but all the better for Royal Blood being free to explore what they’re capable of.

“…Typhoons’ shows what can really be achieved if you break your own walls down and let a little light in.”