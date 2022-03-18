Royal Blood share storming new track ‘Honeybrains’

Royal Blood have shared a new song titled ‘Honeybrains’ – listen below.
The band initially teased the track on their social media channels yesterday (March 17), with a black-and-white clip featuring drummer Ben Thatcher writing the release date on a mirror which had the song’s title in spray paint.
The full video for ‘Honeybrains’, similarly in black and white, features the duo playing the song in a room of mirrors as the visuals jerk and stutter.
In a caption on social media, they wrote: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it.”
Watch the video for ‘Honeybrains’ below.
Royal Blood will kick off their 2022 UK tour this weekend with a show in Swansea. The 3,500-capacity Swansea Arena, located in the Marina area of the Welsh city, will be christened by the band as part of their tour.
They’re also set to head out on a North American tour in 2022, which is set to start in Toronto on April 18 and end on May 24 in Boston.
See Royal Blood’s full 2022 UK tour dates below and buy tickets here.
March
19 – Swansea, Arena
25 – Bournemouth, International Centre
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30 – London, The O2
April
01 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
02 – Manchester, AO Arena
03 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
The gigs will be in support of the band’s latest album ‘Typhoons’, which was released last April. It gave them their third consecutive UK Number One album, debuting at the top spot with over 32,000 chart sales.
In a four-star review of the album NME wrote: “‘Typhoons’ is not only their best work to date, but all the better for Royal Blood being free to explore what they’re capable of. The album ends with their biggest sonic departure yet: the airy and reflective John Lennon-esque piano ballad ‘All We Have Is Now’ closes proceedings with a breath of fresh air and produces a clear horizon for the future.”