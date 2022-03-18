Royal Blood share storming new track ‘Honeybrains’

Royal Blood have shared a new song titled ‘Honeybrains’ – listen below.

The band initially teased the track on their social media channels yesterday (March 17), with a black-and-white clip featuring drummer Ben Thatcher writing the release date on a mirror which had the song’s title in spray paint.

The full video for ‘Honeybrains’, similarly in black and white, features the duo playing the song in a room of mirrors as the visuals jerk and stutter.

In a caption on social media, they wrote: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it.”

Watch the video for ‘Honeybrains’ below.

Royal Blood will kick off their 2022 UK tour this weekend with a show in Swansea. The 3,500-capacity Swansea Arena, located in the Marina area of the Welsh city, will be christened by the band as part of their tour.

They’re also set to head out on a North American tour in 2022, which is set to start in Toronto on April 18 and end on May 24 in Boston.

See Royal Blood’s full 2022 UK tour dates below and buy tickets here.

March

19 – Swansea, Arena

25 – Bournemouth, International Centre

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30 – London, The O2

April

01 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

02 – Manchester, AO Arena

03 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

The gigs will be in support of the band’s latest album ‘Typhoons’, which was released last April. It gave them their third consecutive UK Number One album, debuting at the top spot with over 32,000 chart sales.