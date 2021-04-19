News Music News

Royal Blood tease details of new 2022 UK tour dates

The band have revealed the cities they'll play on the back of new album 'Typhoons'

By Will Richards
Royal Blood
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood perform live on the Main Stage during day one of Reading Festival 2019 at Richfield Avenue on August 23, 2019 in Reading, England. Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Royal Blood have teased details of a forthcoming UK tour in 2022 – see the cities they’ll play below.

The shows will come on the back of the Brighton duo’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which is due out at the end of this month.

In a new social media post, the band have revealed that they will play Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow on next year’s tour, with full details and dates set to follow soon.

Fans can get pre-sale access to the tour by pre-ordering ‘Typhoons’ from the band’s official webstore.

See the new post below:

Royal Blood will release ‘Typhoons’ on April 30 via Warner. Ahead of the album, the band have shared the album’s title track, first single ‘Trouble’s Coming’, “ambitious and wild” track ‘Limbo’ and, most recently, the Josh Homme-produced fan favourite ‘Boilermaker’.

In a new NME Big Read interview, the duo discussed working with Homme on the track, describing the producer as being “just like this big kid having fun”.

“Having toured extensively with Queens, we became really good friends with them and I was lucky enough to feature on [Homme’s 2019 side project] ‘The Desert Sessions Vol 11/12’,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME. “Participating in that, I got to experience working with Josh on a creative level and watch him dip in and out of being a producer. I was just so blown away by how he handled people and inspired them.”

He added: “Working with Josh just felt like a very natural progression. It’s something we’d always talked about doing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kerr also spoke of how the band’s new album – or Royal Blood in general – would not exist without the bassist and singer getting sober. Kerr celebrated two years of sobriety this February.

