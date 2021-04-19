Royal Blood tease details of new 2022 UK tour dates

Royal Blood have teased details of a forthcoming UK tour in 2022 – see the cities they’ll play below.

The shows will come on the back of the Brighton duo’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which is due out at the end of this month.

In a new social media post, the band have revealed that they will play Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow on next year’s tour, with full details and dates set to follow soon.

Advertisement

Fans can get pre-sale access to the tour by pre-ordering ‘Typhoons’ from the band’s official webstore.

See the new post below:

Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester & Glasgow, we're coming! Get pre-sale access for tickets by pre-ordering Typhoons from our official store 🌪 https://t.co/3ZvQSvPXRq pic.twitter.com/OB9TjL1i8e — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 19, 2021

Royal Blood will release ‘Typhoons’ on April 30 via Warner. Ahead of the album, the band have shared the album’s title track, first single ‘Trouble’s Coming’, “ambitious and wild” track ‘Limbo’ and, most recently, the Josh Homme-produced fan favourite ‘Boilermaker’.

In a new NME Big Read interview, the duo discussed working with Homme on the track, describing the producer as being “just like this big kid having fun”.

“Having toured extensively with Queens, we became really good friends with them and I was lucky enough to feature on [Homme’s 2019 side project] ‘The Desert Sessions Vol 11/12’,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME. “Participating in that, I got to experience working with Josh on a creative level and watch him dip in and out of being a producer. I was just so blown away by how he handled people and inspired them.”

Advertisement

He added: “Working with Josh just felt like a very natural progression. It’s something we’d always talked about doing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kerr also spoke of how the band’s new album – or Royal Blood in general – would not exist without the bassist and singer getting sober. Kerr celebrated two years of sobriety this February.