Royal Blood tease new tour announcement

The Brighton duo look like they'll be back on the road in the UK soon
Royal Blood have alerted fans to the news that a new tour announcement is imminent.
The Brighton duo – comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – have not played live since June 2018 but are set to begin a tour of Europe on July 23.
After travelling through the continent, the dates will bring the pair to Reading & Leeds Festival at the end of August, where they will perform on the Main Stage, just before The 1975 headline.
Now, the band have promised a full set of UK dates are incoming. “If you’re on our mailing list, keep an eye on your inboxes, special UK shows announcement coming on Monday morning!” they wrote on Facebook.
Royal Blood’s current tour dates are as follows:
July 2019
23 – Wiesbaden, Germany, Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
24 – Hamburg, Germany, Große Freiheit 36
26 – Warsaw, Poland, Palladium
27 – Salacgriva, Latvia, Positivus Festival
28 – Vilnius, Lithuania, Botanical Garden Of Vilnius University
30 – Helsinki, Finland, House Of Culture
August 2019
1 – St. Petersburg, Russia, Morze
3 – Moscow, Russia, Afisha Festival
5 – Kiev, Ukraine, Art-Zavod Platforma
16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
17 – Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop
18 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier
20 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks
21 – Zurich, Switzerland, Zurich Openair
23 – Reading, UK, Reading Festival
24 – Leeds, UK, Leeds Festival
25 – Paris, France, Rock en Seine
Royal Blood released their latest album, ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, in 2017. Speaking to NME in 2018, Kerr said the band had been thinking about plans for its follow-up. “We’ve written a few bits, but we’re kind of still in the thrust of touring,” he said. “Until that comes to an end, we won’t be embarking on much as of yet.”
Of the next record’s sound, he added: “As long as it’s rock music, and it’s me and him smashing the shit out of some instruments and having a laugh, then it could be a reggae record for all that we care.”