Royal Blood tease new tour announcement

The Brighton duo look like they'll be back on the road in the UK soon

Royal Blood have alerted fans to the news that a new tour announcement is imminent.

The Brighton duo – comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – have not played live since June 2018 but are set to begin a tour of Europe on July 23.

After travelling through the continent, the dates will bring the pair to Reading & Leeds Festival at the end of August, where they will perform on the Main Stage, just before The 1975 headline.

Now, the band have promised a full set of UK dates are incoming. “If you’re on our mailing list, keep an eye on your inboxes, special UK shows announcement coming on Monday morning!” they wrote on Facebook.

Royal Blood’s current tour dates are as follows:

July 2019

23 – Wiesbaden, Germany, Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

24 – Hamburg, Germany, Große Freiheit 36

26 – Warsaw, Poland, Palladium

27 – Salacgriva, Latvia, Positivus Festival

28 – Vilnius, Lithuania, Botanical Garden Of Vilnius University

30 – Helsinki, Finland, House Of Culture

August 2019

1 – St. Petersburg, Russia, Morze

3 – Moscow, Russia, Afisha Festival

5 – Kiev, Ukraine, Art-Zavod Platforma

16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival

17 – Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

18 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

20 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks

21 – Zurich, Switzerland, Zurich Openair

23 – Reading, UK, Reading Festival

24 – Leeds, UK, Leeds Festival

25 – Paris, France, Rock en Seine

Royal Blood released their latest album, ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, in 2017. Speaking to NME in 2018, Kerr said the band had been thinking about plans for its follow-up. “We’ve written a few bits, but we’re kind of still in the thrust of touring,” he said. “Until that comes to an end, we won’t be embarking on much as of yet.”

Of the next record’s sound, he added: “As long as it’s rock music, and it’s me and him smashing the shit out of some instruments and having a laugh, then it could be a reggae record for all that we care.”