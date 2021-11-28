Royal Blood to open new Swansea Arena with 2022 show

Royal Blood are set to open a brand new arena in Swansea next March with a new show on their UK arena tour.
The 3,500-cap Swansea Arena will be christened by the band as part of their ‘Typhoons’ UK tour on March 8 next year, and is located in the Marina area of the Welsh city.
“We are really excited to be announcing our eagerly anticipated first act!” Swansea Arena manager Lisa Mart said in a statement.
“Royal Blood are absolutely incredible and their stage shows are renowned for being full of energy and light.”
Other shows confirmed for 2022 at the arena include Will Young and Alice Cooper.
See Royal Blood’s full 2022 UK tour dates below:
MARCH 2022:
8 – Swansea, Arena
25 – Bournemouth, International Centre
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30 – London, The O2
APRIL 2022:
01 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
02 – Manchester, AO Arena
03 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
The gigs will be in support of the band’s latest album, ‘Typhoons’, which was released in April.
In a four-star review of the album NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “‘Typhoons’ is not only their best work to date, but all the better for Royal Blood being free to explore what they’re capable of. The album ends with their biggest sonic departure yet: the airy and reflective John Lennon-esque piano ballad ‘All We Have Is Now’ closes proceedings with a breath of fresh air and produces a clear horizon for the future.