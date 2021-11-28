Royal Blood to open new Swansea Arena with 2022 show

Royal Blood are set to open a brand new arena in Swansea next March with a new show on their UK arena tour.

The 3,500-cap Swansea Arena will be christened by the band as part of their ‘Typhoons’ UK tour on March 8 next year, and is located in the Marina area of the Welsh city.

“We are really excited to be announcing our eagerly anticipated first act!” Swansea Arena manager Lisa Mart said in a statement.

“Royal Blood are absolutely incredible and their stage shows are renowned for being full of energy and light.”

Other shows confirmed for 2022 at the arena include Will Young and Alice Cooper.

See Royal Blood’s full 2022 UK tour dates below:

MARCH 2022:

8 – Swansea, Arena

25 – Bournemouth, International Centre

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30 – London, The O2

APRIL 2022:

01 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

02 – Manchester, AO Arena

03 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

The gigs will be in support of the band’s latest album, ‘Typhoons’, which was released in April.

In a four-star review of the album NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “‘Typhoons’ is not only their best work to date, but all the better for Royal Blood being free to explore what they’re capable of. The album ends with their biggest sonic departure yet: the airy and reflective John Lennon-esque piano ballad ‘All We Have Is Now’ closes proceedings with a breath of fresh air and produces a clear horizon for the future.