Royal Mint honours The Who with new music legends coin collection

The Royal Mint has launched a new selection of coins to celebrate the vast legacy of The Who.

The ‘Pinball Wizard’ icons are the fourth act to be honoured by the Royal Mint’s music legends series, and follow coins which have been minted in honour of David Bowie, Queen and Elton John.

The band’s co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey personally visited the Mint to strike one of the first coins.

Images of the new coin reveals that they are printed with recognisable symbols from the band’s career, including a Mod logo, a Union flog and a Rickenbacker guitar which is smashing a guitar.

When placed together, the symbols on the coin form a pinball table, a knowing nod to the track ‘Pinball Wizard’ and album ‘Tommy’, one of the band’s most iconic records.

The Mint has also employed innovative technology, with a number of coins featuring a special ‘shockwave’ effect, radiating from the speaker – elevating the detail of the coin. Designers and craftspeople at the Mint have developed this effect in honour of The Who’s record-breaking loud concert – a record that was held for a decade.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The Who are an iconic British band with an incredible musical legacy, so it felt right to honour them with an official UK coin.

“The Who coin is the latest in our show-stopping music legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs. It was a privilege to have Roger Daltrey visit the Mint to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.

“Our music legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of fans’ memorabilia.”

Daltrey said: “It’s an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who’s musical legacy.

“The coin’s design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent. It was a fantastic moment being able to strike one of the very first pieces in the collection and see the range of technologies and processes involved in the making of the coin.”

Last month saw The Who partner with Heinz for a new charity venture to celebrate the upcoming reissue of the band’s 1967 concept album ‘The Who Sell Out’.