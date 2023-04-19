Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty arrested for allegedly attacking police

Royal Trux guitarist Neil Hagerty has been arrested in Denver, Colorado for assaulting three police officers who were responding to a welfare check.

According to The Denver Gazette, the incident happened after police were responding to a welfare check on the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

The responding officer was talking to the person who made the call when Hagerty reportedly came out of the building and attacked the officer, using his badge to create a six-inch laceration on the officer’s neck.

UPDATE 🧵 1/3: At 12:30 a.m., today, a Denver Police officer responded to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street. As the officer was speaking with the individual who made the call, the person in question came out of the building… — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 14, 2023

Two other officers arrived at the scene for as back-up but Hagerty is said to have “remained combative,” injuring them as well as attempting to disarm them.

According to the Denver Police Department’s official twitter, all three of the injured officers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including cuts and abrasions from the incident. They have since been released.

The guitarist was taken into custody and held on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on an officer and two counts of attempting to disarm an officer.

UPDATE 🧵 3/3…and is being held for investigation of Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer. The three officers involved suffered cuts and abrasions during the struggle. All have been released from the hospital. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 14, 2023

This is not the first time a member of Royal Trux has had a run in with the law. After the release of 2019’s ‘White Stuff’, the band were set to embark on a comeback tour but ended up canceling due to frontwoman Jennifer Herrema’s unresolved issues from a past arrest.

Since then, the band has remained inactive aside for a few collaborations with Ariel Pink and The Avalanches in 2019.