Royel Otis share new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and announce third EP

Sydney indie rock duo (and NME 100 act) Royel Otis have announced their third EP, ‘Sofa Kings’.

The band’s new EP will arrive on March 31 via OURNESS. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’, the second to be lifted from the EP after ‘Kool Aid’ arrived in October.

“Gather the courage to tell someone how you feel but muck it up like Frank Spencer on roller skates,” Royel Otis said of the new song in a statement. “Put that image to the banjo scene from Deliverance and you have yourself the recipe for ‘I Wanna Dance With You’. Just play it all off as intentional and you’ll be alright.”

Watch the Ady Nesohda-directed video for ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ below, and pre-save the band’s ‘Sofa Kings’ EP here.

Forming in 2020, Royel Otis released debut EP ‘Campus’ the following year. Their breakout single ‘Oysters In My Pocket’ arrived in 2022, lifted from second EP ‘Bar & Grill’.

“Within a verse, it’s impossible not to grin at a track that feels like it’s already been soundtracking the credits to melancholy indie movies for years,” NME said of ‘Oysters In My Pocket’ when including Royel Otis in this year’s NME 100. “In the next 12 months, they could just well become superstars of the Australian indie scene.”