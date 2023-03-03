Royel Otis share bright new single, ‘Sofa King’

Royel Otis have shared a new single – listen to the bright and summery ‘Sofa King’ below.

Following recent singles ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and ‘Kool Aid’, the track marks the third preview of the Australian duo’s forthcoming EP ‘Sofa Kings’, which will be released on March 31 via OURNESS.

‘Sofa King’ arrives with an accompanying music video, which sees the band – who appeared in the NME 100 2023 – pay homage to their hometown of Sydney, as they perform the song against the backdrop of a coastal cliff.

Advertisement

Forming in 2020, Royel Otis released debut EP ‘Campus’ the following year. Their breakout single ‘Oysters In My Pocket’ arrived in 2022, taken from second EP ‘Bar & Grill’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, guitarist Royel Maddell teased the band’s forthcoming debut album, describing how a recent UK trip saw them “speed-dating” producers, hitting the studio with Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey and James Ford, Arctic Monkeys’ longtime producer. “Many of my favourite Australian acts have never gone further than playing in Sydney, which is quite sad,” he said. “So to be able to work in the UK has been a real dream.”

Royel Otis were previously announced as part of this year’s Reading & Leeds lineup, where they will make their debut UK festival appearance in August. Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here.