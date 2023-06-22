Röyksopp announce 2023 North American and European tour dates

Röyksopp have announced new North American and European tour dates for 2023 – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

Back in February, the Norwegian electronic duo – Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland – embarked on their European ‘True Electric’ tour, which saw them stop off in Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Prague, Berlin and Oslo.

Now, they have announced a US tour and second European leg kicking off later this year, which will follow a summer of festival dates.

Check your inboxes today for pre-sale access to the «True Electric» 2023 Fall North American tour! General sale tickets online 23rd June 10AM local time 🌐 #TrueElectric pic.twitter.com/41n22RAt3X — Röyksopp (@royksopp) June 22, 2023

The US leg – their first touring the continent in six years – will start on September 21 at The Warfield in San Fransisco, followed by Los Angeles (22), San Diego (23), Salt Lake City (25), Denver (26), Chicago (28), Toronto (30) and closing out at New York’s Terminal 5 on October 1.

Röyksopp will then embark on their second European tour of the year at Torwar Hall in Warsaw on October 16, before heading to Copenhagen (18), Amsterdam (20), London (21), Cologne (23), Trondheim (26) and Hamar (27), finishing up at Stavanger Expo in Norway on October 28.

European general sale is live now here, while pre-sale access for North America will be available today (June 22) via the mailing list, with general sale going live tomorrow (June 23) at 10am local time – you can purchase your tickets here.

‘Electric European’ 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

21 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

22 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

23 – San Diego, CA, CRSSD Festival

25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Ogden Twilight

26 – Denver, CO, Summit

28 – Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall

30 – Toronto, ON, HISTORY

OCTOBER

1 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

16 – Warsaw, Poland, Torwar Hall

18 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE)

21 – London, England, O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium

26 – Trondheim, Norway Spektrum

27 – Hamar, Norway, CC Amfi

28 – Stavanger, Norway Stavanger Expo

“With True Electric we want to bring the pure and immersive Röyksopp experience of our studio productions to the live stage,” the duo said in a statement. “This means synths, samplers & sequencers, in a performance where the hero of the show is the music itself. Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes. True electric – what it says on the tin.”

Reviewing the first two parts of last year’s ‘Profound Mysteries’, NME wrote: “It’s a satisfying ride. This smooth and consistent journey through nostalgia and the energy of new ideas means that ‘Profound Mysteries’ parts one and two stand up as latter-day career triumphs for Röyksopp. Taken as a whole, it’s certainly their finest collection of music since ‘Melody AM’ – and the opening of a bold new chapter.”

Röyksopp’s Sven Berge told NME that their mission statement for their new double album project was to “trigger your imagination – to get your senses going”.