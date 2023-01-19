Röyksopp announce venue change and ticket re-sale due to Brixton Academy closure

Röyksopp have announced the new venue for their upcoming show on February 19.

The band’s gig was originally scheduled to take place at the O2 Academy Brixton but had to be moved after the venue’s license was suspended until April. The decision was taken following the incident at an Asake concert on December 15 in which two people lost their lives. A third remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The show will now take place at Troxy, but because the venue is smaller than Brixton Academy, tickets for the original show will not be valid. All ticketholders will be refunded and will get priority on a first come, first serve basis in the re-sale.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to Twitter advertising the change of venue, Röyksopp said: “We are devastated to have to change the venue, but it is out of our hands and the most important thing is to keep everyone safe. We didn’t want to cancel the show completely, so we’ll see you all at the Troxy very soon!”

‘True Electric’ London – an update on venue pic.twitter.com/8arLdGKjEz — Röyksopp (@royksopp) January 18, 2023

Röyksopp is one of many artists who have had to move their scheduled Brixton gigs to other venues. Many, including Wallows, Sleep Token, PVRIS and Hundred Reasons have moved their London shows to the similar-sized Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Others, such as Viagra Boys and Dry Cleaning, have moved their shows to smaller venues such as Troxy and the Roundhouse, while Beartooth and I Prevail have scaled their shows up for Wembley Arena.

Other artists whose shows will be affected but who have not confirmed new venues yet include Caroline Polachek, Palaye Royale, Father John Misty and Fatboy Slim.

In addition, despite reports that Pendulum’s London gigs in March have been cancelled, someone close to the band’s team has confirmed to NME that is not the case and a new venue will be announced shortly.

Advertisement

Röyksopp released the third part of their ‘Profound Mysteries’ project in November. Reviewing the first two parts of ‘Profound Mysteries’, NME wrote: “It’s a satisfying ride. This smooth and consistent journey through nostalgia and the energy of new ideas means that ‘Profound Mysteries’ parts one and two stand up as latter-day career triumphs for Röyksopp. Taken as a whole, it’s certainly their finest collection of music since ‘Melody AM’ – and the opening of a bold new chapter.”