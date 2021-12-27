Röyksopp launch official Instagram account and tease new project

Röyksopp have launched an official Instagram account, on which they are teasing a new project.

The new social media page was started earlier today (December 27) and is yet to have anything posted to it.

However, as The Line Of Best Fit points out, the duo’s Instagram bio suggests some kind of treasure hunt is forthcoming. “Press R,” it reads. “January 1, 2022. Follow the official Röyksopp Instagram in the next 48 hours for your first clue.”

When you click the link in the bio, it takes you through to the band’s official website, which contains the same message. You can also sign up for news and information from Röyksopp.

The Norwegian electronic music outfit last released an album in 2014 with ‘The Inevitable End’, although they have released a number of remixes, collaborations and monthly “lost tapes” obscurities since then.

At the time of ‘The Inevitable End’’s release, the group said it was their final album. “We feel like this is a goodbye to the traditional album format,” they said in a press release at the time. “In our consecutive run of albums, we have been able to say what we want to say and do what we want to do with the LP. We’re not going to stop making music, but the album format as such, this is the last thing from us.”

Fans have speculated that what Röyksopp are teasing could be a new album, although the duo have given no indication at present that they want to return to making full-length records.

In 2019, one of only 100 vinyl covers hand-painted by Banksy for Röyksopp’s 2001 breakthrough album ‘Melody A.M.’ sold for $10,256 (£7,440). At the time, it was the highest-priced sale on the website Discogs.